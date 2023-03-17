YOU CAN HELP: Step up to the plate and volunteer with West Seattle Little League

Spring means youth sports, and West Seattle Little League is hoping for more volunteer help, of all ages:

West Seattle Little League Needs YOU!

JUNIOR VOLUNTEERS

Our Junior Volunteers keep Bar-S hopping all season long. Cook and sell food in the Snack Shack, prep the fields for games, serve as a Junior Umpire – or do all three! This is a fun opportunity for community members aged 13-18 to gain service skills and volunteer hours. Benefits include tips and free food/beverage each shift. Junior Volunteer applications will be accepted through Monday, March 20th.

Click here to apply to be a Junior Volunteer.

Or contact Jacque at snackshack@westseattlelittleleague.com to learn more.

SNACK SHACK VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

We’re looking for adult volunteers passionate about customer service and youth mentorship. Be an integral part of that Bar-S magic! Experience in food service is ideal but not necessary. Training provided. Responsibilities include:

-Lead the Snack Shack Junior Volunteers throughout the season, taking weeknight evening shifts from 5-9 pm, as available.

-Lead the Snack Shack team on Saturdays, with shifts from 7:15-10:30 am, 10:15-2:15 pm, 2:00-5:30 pm, or 5:15-9 pm, as available.

Supervise and support our Junior Volunteers (ages 13-16) in food prep, cleanliness, and cash handling. Help them develop leadership and teamwork skills.

Prepare hot dogs for sale at the Snack Shack and assist with other hot food preparation.

Assist the Concessions Director with managing systems and inventory.

Food handlers permit required (available online), and WSLL will pay the permit fee.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Jacque by March 20th to learn more: snackshack@westseattlelittleleague.com