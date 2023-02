If you’re thinking about COVID vaccinations, either initial series or boosters, the next public pop-up clinic in West Seattle is this Sunday (February 26th). Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish is hosting the clinic at Walmesley Center (35th and Myrtle), 9 am-2 pm Sunday. All vaccines available for adults and for children ages 3 and up, according to the announcement, all free, no appointments required – just show up.