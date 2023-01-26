UPDATE: Delridge/Orchard crash; Genesee/30th spill

9:47 AM: That’s the view from the new-ish Delridge/Orchard traffic camera, with police blocking southbound Delridge Way because of a crash. Few details except that a truck is involved and officers have called for an SDOT crew to clean up spilled dirt. Avoid the area for a while.

(WSB photos)

9:59 AM: At the scene, we’ve learned the incident with the spill is actually on 30th/Genesee, The crash blocking southbound Delridge is a collision where Sylvan meets Delridge; no serious injuries, and they’re awaiting tow trucks. Photo added above.

10:14 AM: Our crew then went over to check out the Genesee situation. A stuck truck spilled some dirt; eastbound is blocked at Avalon and westbound is blocked near the hillclimb section east of Avalon:

10:34 AM: The Delridge crash has cleared and all lanes have reopened.

10:41 AM: And on Genesee, there’s still dirt to clean up but officers just told dispatch “the truck is out of here.”