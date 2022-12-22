WEATHER: More changes for bus riders Friday, when Metro plans to switch to Emergency Snow Network

Metro says it’s going to change its service plan to the Emergency Snow Network on Friday. From the announcement just sent::

With ongoing freezing temperatures and a widespread freezing rainstorm forecast for the region, King County Executive Dow Constantine directed Metro to shift bus service to the Emergency Snow Network starting Friday, Dec. 23. The move focuses service on 65 core bus routes operating on snow routes that the City of Seattle and other jurisdictions prioritize for snow and ice removal. The Emergency Snow Network (ESN) will be effective at 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

This approach delivers transit service for the most riders and on streets and highways that are more reliably treated during adverse weather. Customers will be able to board service on 65 core bus routes and shuttles prioritizing higher ridership routes, avoiding steep hills and primarily serving key arterials and transit centers. The routes were developed in coordination and collaboration with jurisdictions, including the City of Seattle.

Metro will continue to operate all service on snow routes Thursday, Dec. 22, until switching to the ESN early Friday morning.

Routes operating as part of the ESN will serve core centers around King County, via RapidRide A, B, C, D, E and F lines, routes 3, 4 (between Seattle Center and Downtown Seattle only), 5, 7, 10, 21 (local service only), 24, 27 (snow shuttle only), 31, 32, 36, 40, 44, 45, 48, 60, 62, 65, 67, 70, 75, 90 (downtown Seattle/First Hill snow shuttle) 101, 105, 106 (between Renton Transit Center and Mount Baker Transit Center only), 120, 124, 128, 131, 132, 148, 150, 160, 161, 165, 168, 181, 184, 230, 231, 239, 245, 250, 255, 271 (between University of Washington and Eastgate only), 331, 345, 348, 372, 522, 545, 550, 554, 631 (if road conditions allow) 773/775 (if Water Taxi is running), 903, 906, 907 and 930.

Metro staff will be monitoring the performance of this network and making adjustments as needed to improve operations. Customers in outlying areas and neighborhoods should prepare for reduced or temporarily unavailable bus service due to inclement weather, difficult travel conditions and topography.