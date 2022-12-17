VIDEO: Drizzle doesn’t daunt West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run participants

(WSB photo)

On this misty night, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) filled with people ready to head out on the annual Christmas Light Run, a tradition that dates back to even before Tim and Lori McConnell founded their shop. So off they went to run a few miles and see nearby holiday sights:

They jingled, they glowed, they ran, they rolled. Upon return to WSR, treats and warm beverages awaited.

P.S. Lots of gift possibilities in the clothing, shoes, and accessories sold by WSR; they’re open regular hours through Friday, then closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That means 11 am-4 pm Sunday, 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday.