HOLIDAY UPDATES: Tree deals as Holy Rosary lot wraps up; sweater day at Emerald Water Anglers

Two holiday notes just in:

TREE DEALS: We mentioned in today’s preview list that it’s the last day for Holy Rosary School‘s tree lot. Just got an update – starting now, everything is half-priced, and they’re open today until they sell out. They have about 20 trees left in the 5′ to 12′ range, and 30 under 4′. Find the lot – whose proceeds benefit nonprofits – on the north side of the campus, 41st/Dakota.

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS: West Seattle’s fishing/outdoor-apparel shop at 42nd/Oregon (a longtime WSB spondor) says it’s “Holiday Sweater Saturday” – which means “wear your fave/obnoxious/ugly sweater and receive 6 trout flies for every $100 spent.” EWA is open until 6 pm today.