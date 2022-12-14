HOLIDAY BIZNOTES: Boutique crawl; West Seattle Runner’s ‘Christmas Light Run’; Thunder Road Guitars/Bass Shop special hours

Three holiday biznotes:

BOUTIQUE CRAWL: Thanks to Alisa for the tip. Tomorrow night (Thursday, December 15), seven West Seattle Junction shops open their doors for a “boutique crawl,” 5-8 pm – see them listed here.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) coordinates many group runs every year, but none as festive as the Christmas Light Run, a casual fun run from the shop on a route where you’ll see lights. The run leaves the shop (2743 California SW) this Saturday (December 17th) at 6 pm. Treats afterward. Bring a nonperishable-food donation if you can!

SPECIAL HOURS: From Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (both at 6400 California SW, and both WSB sponsors):

Happy holidays from Thunder Road Guitars & The Bass Shop. We wanted to pop in and say thank you for your support this year! We are here for your holiday shopping needs: Strings, cables, straps, pedals, picks and maybe even a guitar or two. We have extended hours leading up to Christmas Eve and then will be closed the last week of the year for a much needed break. Our holiday hours are below, stop by and see us between now and Christmas Eve. Through December 18th (normal hours Tues – Sat 10 am – 6 pm, Sun 11 am – 5 pm) Monday, December 19th open 10 am – 6 pm Tuesday, Dec 20th – Friday Dec 23rd open 10 am – 6 pm Dec 24th Christmas Eve Open 10 am – 1 pm Dec 25 – Jan 2nd – Closed Jan 3rd – Normal hours resume

Got holiday – or other – West Seattle business news? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!