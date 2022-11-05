West Seattle, Washington

VACCINATION: Monkeypox clinic in White Center on Sunday

November 5, 2022 12:15 pm
If you’re eligible for vaccination against monkeypox, another community clinic has been announced – noon-4 pm Sunday at the (otherwise not yet open) Lumber Yard Bar in White Center. Public Health – Seattle and King County at first circulated the wrong sign-up link but the correct one is available now (even though the landing page says COVID, not monkeypox) – start here. They also say they’ll be able to handle some walk-ins. The Lumber Yard is at 9630 16th SW.

