HOLIDAY GIVING: First day of food drive at Canna West Culture Shop

Just added to the list of giving opportunities in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – a food drive starts today at Canna West Culture Shop, with an incentive to give. Here’s the announcement:

Canna West Culture Shop has teamed up with the West Seattle Food Bank (WSFB) to help the hungry this holiday season by initiating a food drive. Starting today visitors to the Culture Shop, located at 5435 California Avenue SW, can drop off non-perishable food items that they want to donate for the holidays. In return for their donations, they will be given a coupon for 20% off of a single item in the Culture Shop.

“Our goal is to donate over 1,000 pounds of food this year,” says Canna West Seattle and Culture Shop owner Maryam Mirnateghi. “The West Seattle Food Bank is such a positive force in our community. Participating in their holiday food drive means a lot to me and my employees.”

According to the WSFB website, over 10,000 people currently live below the federal poverty level in West Seattle, a community where the cost of living is 47% higher than the national average. In the year 2020 alone, the WSFB distributed over 2.57 million pounds of food and spent $338,774 on purchased food, providing services for over 15,000 individuals.

Each week during the food drive, the WSFB will pick up food donations at the Culture Shop and weigh the donation container’s contents. By the end of the food drive on December 31, the team from the Culture Shop and representatives of the WSFB will have an accurate measurement of how many pounds of food were donated during the Culture Shop’s food drive.

“As inflation and food prices have increased, we are seeing a growing need in the community for our services,” says Breanna Bushaw, Development Director at the WSFB. “We really appreciate our amazing West Seattle community and neighbors who help support the food bank.”

The Culture Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm. After-hours food donations can be deposited at Canna West Seattle, located directly across the street. The Culture Shop will accept non-perishable food items that are unopened and in good condition.