TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 5th.

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – some clouds followed by sun, high in the 60s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service.

ROAD WORK

In South Park, a drainage project is closing S. Holden St. between W. Marginal Way S. and 5th Ave S. weekdays through October 14th.

BRIDGES

High Bridge – here’s the camera that’s atop the span.

Low Bridge: Open to anyone who wants to use it.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The view, those finding it more convenient.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to 99, here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.