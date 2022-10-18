CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS boys’ golf team headed for district championships

Congratulations to Coach Joel and the West Seattle High School boys’ golf team – they have big news:
After completing a successful regular season with a 6-4 record, the West Seattle High School Boys’ Golf Team finished in 4th place at the Boys’ Metro Championship.
Golf team members from left to right: Simon Vance, Devon Eisenhut, Milo Stover, Andy Hoff, Joe Sherick, Flynn Wendell.
Next up for the boys’ team is the District Championship on October 24th at Druids Glen Golf Course.
The Metro championships were held at West Seattle Golf Course; here’s the recap of how the Wildcats’ season has gone so far.
