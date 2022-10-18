CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS boys’ golf team headed for district championships

Congratulations to Coach Joel and the West Seattle High School boys’ golf team – they have big news:

After completing a successful regular season with a 6-4 record, the West Seattle High School Boys’ Golf Team finished in 4th place at the Boys’ Metro Championship.

Golf team members from left to right: Simon Vance, Devon Eisenhut, Milo Stover, Andy Hoff, Joe Sherick, Flynn Wendell.

Next up for the boys’ team is the District Championship on October 24th at Druids Glen Golf Course.