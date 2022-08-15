Got a West Seattle Elementary kindergartener-to-be in the family?

A little over three weeks till the new school year, and some are looking ahead to starting school for the very first time. One mom is hoping to start connecting with other families in advance, and asked us to help get the word out:

Hi neighbors! We have a soon-to-be kindergartener at West Seattle Elementary School and would love to meet some more students and make connections before the school year starts. To start us off, I’d like to invite families with soon-to-be kindergarteners at West Seattle Elementary School to come play with us at Walt Hundley Playground on Sunday, August 21st from 10 am-12 pm. If you can’t make this time but are interested in getting together at a different time, please contact me. lisaharper918@gmail.com