NEW EVENT: West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, now recruiting artists and art lovers!

At the end of a summer of event comebacks – something new is planned: The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop! Though it’s two months away, planning is happening now, and there are two ways you can be part of it – as organizers explain in this announcement:

The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is a new community-wide arts event that will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 10 am to 5 pm. The Hop & Shop will take place across West Seattle peninsula, from West Marginal Way west to the water, and bounded by the city limits to the south. For artists, this is a chance to share your work with the community in a fun and low-key event. For art lovers, you’ll get to discover all kinds of local artists and makers as you hop and shop your way across the peninsula with our interactive map.

Unlike traditional art tours, the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is community-driven and open to any artist who registers. This open format will celebrate the delightful variety of creative work happening all across West Seattle.

To participate, artists need to identify where within the West Seattle boundaries they will be showing, either at their own location, or with a host location. Each artist will then register online for $10 and take part in creating their own “dot” on the interactive map. Need to find a space to hold your sale, or want to host an artist? There is a do-it-yourself tool to connect hosts and guest artists. Because this is a community-driven event, artists are also expected to take an active part in promoting the event.

Registration for the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is open until September 2nd. Early registration is encouraged to allow the volunteer team to feature as many artists as possible on social media leading up to the event. More information and registration can be found at wsartwalk.org/west-seattle-art-hop-shop.

The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is organized by an all-volunteer committee of artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk and West Seattle Junction Association. If you’re interested in getting involved behind the scenes, the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop team would love to have your help! Email WSArtHop@gmail.com.