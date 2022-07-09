BIZNOTE: Grand reopening for Outer Space Seattle

Outer Space Seattle, the indoor playspace on Alki, is celebrating its grand reopening. Here’s the announcement:

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Outer Space Seattle has officially re-launched open play! Bring your kids in for play time on their custom 3-level indoor playground. Enjoy fresh air from Alki Beach through their large garage door while your kids explore.

The back playroom features a rotation of different toys, great for kids 0-12 years old (but perfect for the 2-10 year olds). Grown-ups are allowed to climb into the playground with their younger kids, or stay on the lower level with them. Your entry price is good for all day play and adults are always free. Socks and signed waivers are required by all.

OPEN PLAY HOURS

Monday to Friday 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

ENTRY FEE

Kids under 1 years of age $7 + tax

Kids 1-12 years old $14 + tax

Adults are always FREE

Pre-Purchase a 5 Pack get 6 entries! $70 + tax

Outer Space Seattle

2820 Alki Ave SW #2

*Free parking in underground parking lot