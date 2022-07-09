West Seattle, Washington

10 Sunday

73℉

BIZNOTE: Grand reopening for Outer Space Seattle

July 9, 2022 4:54 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Outer Space Seattle, the indoor playspace on Alki, is celebrating its grand reopening. Here’s the announcement:

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Outer Space Seattle has officially re-launched open play! Bring your kids in for play time on their custom 3-level indoor playground. Enjoy fresh air from Alki Beach through their large garage door while your kids explore.

The back playroom features a rotation of different toys, great for kids 0-12 years old (but perfect for the 2-10 year olds). Grown-ups are allowed to climb into the playground with their younger kids, or stay on the lower level with them. Your entry price is good for all day play and adults are always free. Socks and signed waivers are required by all.

OPEN PLAY HOURS

Monday to Friday 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

ENTRY FEE

Kids under 1 years of age $7 + tax
Kids 1-12 years old $14 + tax
Adults are always FREE
Pre-Purchase a 5 Pack get 6 entries! $70 + tax

Outer Space Seattle
2820 Alki Ave SW #2
*Free parking in underground parking lot

Outer Space Seattle was a co-sponsor of last Monday’s West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade and is sponsoring the Kids’ Zone at the upcoming Alki Art Fair (July 22nd-24th).

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Grand reopening for Outer Space Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.