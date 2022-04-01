Theater, music, sports, art for your West Seattle Friday

(Texted photo – Lincoln Park)

Options for the hours ahead:

ART EXHIBIT: “Oceans of Emotion” is now on display at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), and you can drop in any time until 4 pm to see it.

SPORTS: Three home games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – in softball, West Seattle HS vs. Ingraham at 4 pm; in baseball, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Garfield at 4 pm, WSHS vs. Eastside Catholic at 7 pm.

THEM, AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for THEM, benefiting Southwest Titans Lacrosse. All ages until 10 pm. $10 adults, $5 under 18. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER AT WSHS: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” in person or livestreamed at West Seattle High School‘s theater (3000 California SW), 7:30 pm. Tickets and other info can be found here.

THEATER AT ARTSWEST: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

Got an event? Performance? Community meeting? Class? Or? Send it to us for the calendar – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!