GARAGE SALE DAY UPDATE: Almost 100 registered so far!

We opened registration one week ago for the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and almost 100 sales are registered so far – 97 as of tonight. We have block sales, business sales, nonprofit-group sales, and lots of individual sales. If you’re thinking about having a sale on WSCGSD – one day of simultaneous sales all over the peninsula – you have about two more weeks to think about it – registration will remain open until at least April 25th. We close signups a few weeks before WSCGSD so we have time to make the map and guide with all the listings (up to 20 words about your sale) available a week in advance. If and when you’re ready to register, go here! This will be the 16th WSCGSD (annual through the 15th one back in 2019).
West Seattle, Washington
12 Tuesday
| 0 COMMENTS