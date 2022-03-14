WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What’s ahead

(Lincoln Park, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Last week for sales – find cookie booth times and locations via the lookup.

ONLINE SCHOOL AUCTION: For the next week, you are invited to support the Fauntleroy Children’s Center:

The Parents of Fauntleroy Children’s Center invite you, as a member of our community, to participate in the 35th Annual Auction, Come Together, March 14-20. This year’s auction is completely virtual, so you can participate by visiting bit.ly/FCCAuction22. Over 160 items thoughtfully donated by families and community businesses will be up for auction to support the early childhood programs at the Fauntleroy Children’s Center (FCC). Every dollar raised will go toward updating our beloved outdoor play structures, supporting continuing education for our teachers, funding tuition assistance for families in our community and other essential needs.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers preview the week ahead and recap recent highlights. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to watch/listen.

SPORTS: High-school softball season starts! West Seattle HS hosts Lynnwood at 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

LINE DANCING: 6:15 pm class at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – drop-ins welcome. Details are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Do you have a listing for our calendar and daily previews? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!