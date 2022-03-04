CAN YOU HELP? White Center Food Bank call for baby-formula donations

Just in from the White Center Food Bank, which also serves part of West Seattle:

CALL FOR BABY FORMULA DONATIONS!

There was a recall of formula, and White Center Food Bank is running extremely low on supplies for our baby pantry.

We could use our community’s help to restock the shelves!

Here are the recall guidelines so you can check before you buy.

Donation hours at the food bank are 8-3:30 Mondays-Fridays (10829 8th Ave SW)

If those hours or location are not convenient, we have donation barrels located at:

– BECU in Roxbury Safeway

– Burien Press

– Moonshot Coffee

– Good Day Donuts

– Future Primitive Beer

– White Center and Fauntleroy Starbucks locations

You can also donate online at: whitecenterfoodbank.networkforgood.com