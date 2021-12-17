Rock ‘n’ roll, theater, chocolate, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
Did you catch that window of light in the southwest sky just before 5 pm last night? Even before the winter solstice arrives on Tuesday, sunsets are getting later – 4:18 pm today. Meantime, here are highlights for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:
10TH ANNIVERSARY: VAIN in The Junction (4513 California SW) is celebrating its 10th anniversary today, with a discount offer, noon-8 pm.
SANTA AT HOMESTREET BANK: 3-6 pm, visit the HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) West Seattle branch at 4022 SW Alaska to meet Santa and get a DIY photo.
BEER & CHOCOLATE: At Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), which is open 3-10 pm today: “We will be offering curated flights of chocolate and beer pairings featuring local independent producer, Chocolate Spiel. These will be available for a flat rate and no substitutions available, though we will have chocolate on hand if you’d like to make your own pairing.”
‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Second weekend for Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday-season production “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show” with an original short by John Ruoff, “The Case of the Missing Snowman.” at historic Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at twelfthnightproductions.org or at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), starting an hour before the show.
‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Fourth weekend for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)
LIVE MUSIC – DA/D RELOADED: Be at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) for the West Seattle rock ‘n’ roll event of the season:
A supercharged DA/D lineup returns to West Seattle! Delivering hard rock hits and deep cuts from your FM radio memory bank straight to the stage. For people who think the term “dad rock” is a compliment, and fans of stadium-sized riffs and thunderous grooves. AC/DC to Alice In Chains, Van Halen to Velvet Revolver, Rage Against the Machine to Ratt. We can smash the patriarchy later, right now it’s time to rock.Are we missing anything? 206-293-6302 text/voice if it’s urgent, westseattleblog@gmail.com for something in the days/weeks ahead – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS