Rock ‘n’ roll, theater, chocolate, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Did you catch that window of light in the southwest sky just before 5 pm last night? Even before the winter solstice arrives on Tuesday, sunsets are getting later – 4:18 pm today. Meantime, here are highlights for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

10TH ANNIVERSARY: VAIN in The Junction (4513 California SW) is celebrating its 10th anniversary today, with a discount offer, noon-8 pm.

SANTA AT HOMESTREET BANK: 3-6 pm, visit the HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) West Seattle branch at 4022 SW Alaska to meet Santa and get a DIY photo.

BEER & CHOCOLATE: At Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), which is open 3-10 pm today: “We will be offering curated flights of chocolate and beer pairings featuring local independent producer, Chocolate Spiel. These will be available for a flat rate and no substitutions available, though we will have chocolate on hand if you’d like to make your own pairing.”

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Second weekend for Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday-season production “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show” with an original short by John Ruoff, “The Case of the Missing Snowman.” at historic Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at twelfthnightproductions.org or at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), starting an hour before the show.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Fourth weekend for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC – DA/D RELOADED: Be at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) for the West Seattle rock ‘n’ roll event of the season: