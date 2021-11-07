7 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park on Sunday – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

HOLIDAY ORDERING DEADLINES: If you don’t want to do all the cooking, two stores’ deadlines are today – Whole Foods Market, info herem and QFC (info here),

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Visit the Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) lobby 8 am-8 pm daily to see the donated, decorated trees.

NEED THANKSGIVING FOOD? 10 am-2 pm, the West Seattle Food Bank (35th/Morgan) has turkeys available for walk-up distribution.

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Patrice Lewis will be at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) again today, 11 am-12:30 pm, for individual consultations – call to see if any time’s open.

DEMONSTRATION: Join Scott‘s weekly demonstration for racial justice, 4:30 pm-6 pm at 16th/Holden; signs available if you don’t have your own.

GAME NIGHT: Tuesday nights are Game Nights at The Spot West Seattle (2914 SW Avalon Way), 5-9 pm.

BINGO: 8 pm-10 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), join hostess Cookie Couture for free “Belle of the Balls Bingo.”