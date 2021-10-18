Memorial service October 25 for Danny Thomas, 1956-2021

Family and friends will gather next Monday to remember Danny Thomas, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

In Memory of Danny Thomas

Daniel “Danny” Wayne Thomas, born November 20, 1956 in Seattle, departed this world on September 19, 2021 in Seattle at the age of 64.

He is survived by his brother Gene Thomas; aunts May Mcbane and Beverly Prickett; cousin Mary Gaskill-Clyne; and his many first and second cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Irene Thomas.

Danny will be remembered fondly for his kindness, love, and loyalty, and he will be sincerely missed by all who know and love him.

A memorial service for Danny is scheduled for 10:15 AM on October 25, 2021 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery at 6701 30th Ave SW in West Seattle.

He will be interred beside his mother and father at Riverton Crest Cemetery at 3400 South 140th Street in Tukwila at twelve o’clock noon, October 25, 2021. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Father Woodland of St. Philomena.

*Wearing a mask is required during the memorial and funeral services.