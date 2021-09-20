WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What’s up as the week begins

Fall arrives at 12:30 pm Wednesday (September 22nd) and the trees are already starting to turn – we saw the one above along the Hiawatha track on Sunday night. Meantime, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here’s what’s happening:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Today is the first day of the weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. 27 food/drink establishments are participating – some by donating a percentage of proceeds, some with specific menu items. The venue list and other info – be sure to get your “passport” first time you participate this week! – can be found here.

SOUTHWEST POOL: Just a reminder that West Seattle’s only city-run indoor pool (2801 SW Thistle) is open again – here’s the schedule, which starts on Mondays with lap swimming at noon and concludes with water exercise at 7 pm.

CITY COUNCIL: Weekly meeting at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, which includes information on how to participate in public comment.

FRESH HOP WEEK: Special weeklong event at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), which opens at 4 pm today.

OPEN D&D: Weekly drop-in event at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – prizes!

Got something for the calendar, one-time or recurring? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!