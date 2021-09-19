TOMORROW: Taste of West Seattle week begins, with seven more participating establishments!

When we previewed the Taste of West Seattle last week – a weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work to end hunger and prevent homelessness – 20 food/drink businesses were in, Now, with The Taste starting tomorrow, the list is up to 27!

Bakery Nouveau

Best of Hands Barrelhouse

Box Bar

Coastline Burgers

Copper Coin

Flying Apron

Grillbird

Harry’s Beach House

Hotwire Coffeehouse

Itto’s Tapas

Lady Jaye

Locust Cider

Mission Cantina

No Name Diner Alki

Nos Nos Coffee House

Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden

Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que

Phoenecia

Pot Pie Factory, Inc.

Soprano’s Antico Pizza and Pasta

Talarico’s Pizzeria

The Bridge

The Good Society Brewery & Public House

The Westy

West 5

West Seattle Cellars

West Seattle Grounds

During Taste of West Seattle week – Monday, September 20th through Sunday, September 26th – participating establishments will either “donate a percent of sales from a special ‘Taste Menu’ created by the restaurant, or a percentage of sales.” Also, remember that there’s potentially more in it for you than the knowledge you’re getting good food/beverages and doing a good deed – note that this is an update since our last preview:

All participating restaurants will be listed on a restaurant “passport.” The more stamps/ signatures someone gets on their card by ordering from participating restaurants, the more times they are entered into the drawing. Each stamp = 1 drawing entry. We will select 5 winners for a $100 gift card to a West Seattle Restaurant or Whole Foods. Customers will need to mail/drop off their passport to the WSFB by October 3rd to be entered into the drawing. Pick up your “Taste Passport” at a participating restaurants, at the West Seattle Food Bank, or email your address to breanna.bushaw@westseattlefoodbank.org to have one mailed to you.

Again, this all starts tomorrow. (WSB is a Taste of West Seattle community co-sponsor.)