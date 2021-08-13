YOU CAN HELP: 3 donation drives in West Seattle this weekend

If you haven’t already seen these in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – you have three opportunities to make a difference by donating food and other items this weekend:

SATURDAY – ADMIRAL CHURCH: 11 am-3 pm Saturday, the church at 4320 SW Hill is hosting another dropoff food drive. Pet food will be accepted too.

SATURDAY – SOCCER FIELD DAY + FOOD DRIVE: 4-6 pm Saturday at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle), Highline Premier FC is hosting a field day and food drive. Even if you’re not participating in the field-day activities, you’re invited to bring food and/or cash donations to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.

SUNDAY – KIDS’ CLOTHING AND FOOD DRIVE: The Westside Interfaith Network is supporting 13 recently arrived families from Nicaragua and needs children’s clothing, so that’s being collected as well as food at this Sunday’s Alki UCC donation drive. Men’s casual work clothing and hygiene items always welcome too. 11 am-3 pm outside 6115 SW Hinds.