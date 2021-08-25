MAKE MUSIC! West Seattle Community Orchestras’ signup time

Both youth and adult instrumental musicians are welcome to register now for the fall 2021 season of the West Seattle Community Orchestras. Here’s the announcement we received:

We’re slowly making our way back! As we announce our plans to reopen, please understand that WSCO may need to delay, limit, or cancel its Fall 2021 session in order to keep everyone safe.

Important changes to this year’s Fall session:

Registration will be open for a limited time only! Register at www.wscorchestras.org/register by September 14th. Registration does not guarantee participation. Ensemble size will be limited based on the number of people that can be safely accommodated. You will be notified prior to the start of the session if space in an ensemble is full.

ALL participants 12 years and older must show proof of vaccination at the time of registration. Accommodations may be made for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition. Unvaccinated students under 12 years old may participate with string instruments only (no winds).

Wind Symphony will not be rehearsing for Fall 2021. Wind players that are vaccinated are encouraged to register for other ensembles with the understanding that there is a strong likelihood that WSCO may need to proceed with a “strings-only” season.

Auditions and all rehearsals will take place at Fauntleroy Church. Please visit wscorchestras.org for specific dates and times.

Please see WSCO’s COVID-19 Safety Policies and Procedures for additional information.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this new territory. As we all await the coming months with hopeful anticipation, please don’t hesitate to reach out to manager@wscorchestras.org with any questions or concerns.