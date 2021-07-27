ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Tuesday notes

6:12 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast – more of the summery same.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Thistle east of Delridge has finally reopened. After 5 pm last night, the southbound closure zone had not yet shifted south to Trenton-Henderson, so we’ll check on that again this morning. Here’s this week’s detailed plan.

SW Genesee – We checked on this after 5 pm and it appeared complete – let us know if you find otherwise.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge reroutes. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, all should be normal. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

491st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

