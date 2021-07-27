BIZNOTE: Community Acupuncture Project of West Seattle closing, consolidating into Burien location

After a decade, Community Acupuncture Project of West Seattle is closing its office in The Junction (4545 44th SW). Tomorrow’s the last day. But the CAP itself is very much alive and kicking – just consolidating into its Burien office. Here’s how it first announced the closure to clients:

After 10 years in the Junction, the Community Acupuncture Project will be closing our West Seattle location at the end of July. We have loved this community deeply and we are saddened to be closing our West Seattle doors. West Seattle and our clinic have seen a lot of changes over the past decade: major construction, the bridge closure, the pandemic, and more development! Sadly, we no longer have any staff living in West Seattle or White Center, and the structural needs of our space have been challenging, to say the least.

This has not been an easy decision and we are grieving the loss.

To all our patients, volunteers, and supporters from this neighborhood, who love and care for West Seattle, we are so grateful for your love and encouragement over the years.

We look forward to continuing to provide affordable acupuncture to the community from our Burien location and will be expanding our hours in Burien and growing that clinic.

We are happy to share that Aiko, Samantha, Dionea, Haley, and Sonja will continue to practice at this location and you can keep getting treatments from all your familiar acupuncturists – just in Burien. If you haven’t visited 1800 SW 152nd St, the clinic is half a mile west of Ambaum, in the Seahurst neighborhood. We have a free parking lot, two ADA-accessible bathrooms, no stairs, recliners, and tables ready for you in a cozy setting. Come check us out! You can read more at: acupunctureforall.org/burien

Thank you for all your support, West Seattle. We hope to see you in our Burien location, just 8 miles down the road!