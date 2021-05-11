WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 6 notes

(Ring around the sun on Monday, photographed by Jill Duffield)

More sun today! Here’s what else to expect in the hours ahead:

TALKING ABOUT TOLLS & FERRY FARES: As previewed here, the state Transportation Commission meets online starting at 9 am to talk about the process of getting ready to raise tolls (including the Highway 99 tunnel) and state-ferry fares.

DONATE BLOOD: Bloodworks Northwest is at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) all day today, starting at 9 am – check to see if any appointments are open.

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEES: 9:30 am, the Public Safety and Human Services Committee (agenda and viewing info) talks about the future of the 911 Call Center and parking-enforcement officers; 2 pm, the Governance and Education Committee (agenda and viewing info) talks about child care.

ARTIST AS STORYTELLER: The next event in this virtual speaker series is online at 1 pm with Nic Masangkay, Seattle-based Filipinix cultural worker in music, poetry, multimedia, and transformative justice. Attendance info is in our series preview.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott, the weekly announcement:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, May 11, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, May 13, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION:7 pm online (register here), with the agenda including a variety of topics including the annual survey, ferry issues, and police updates.