HELPING: Bidding begins for West Seattle Food Bank’s ‘Instruments of Change’

May 14, 2021 1:21 pm
Registered yet? It’s free to sign up for Saturday night’s 14th annual “Instruments of Change” online benefit to help the West Seattle Food Bank continue keeping people fed and housed. Live and silent auctions are part of it; silent-auction bidding is on now, while live-auction pre-bidding starts at 5:30 tonight. You can go here now to browse what’s been donated for the auctions – travel, food, fitness, fishing, beverages, and beyond. Registration is free – go here to get that done. Then watch the event starting at 5:30 pm Saturday – the livestream will be here.

