COUNTDOWN: Four days until West Seattle Food Bank celebrates ‘Instruments of Change,’ including you

So many people have helped the West Seattle Food Bank in so many ways – donating to food drives, volunteering, giving money. We are now four days away from the biggest way each year that you can support WSFB and its missions of preventing hunger and keeping people from becoming homeless – “Instruments of Change.” It’s online again this year, featuring activities including silent and live auctions. It starts at 5:30 pm Saturday (May 15th) – you can register for free, and you’ll get the link.

Just go here to sign up and join neighbors and friends in strengthening our community while having fun. (Co-sponsors for Instruments of Change include WSB.)