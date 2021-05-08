COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until Highland Park Improvement Club’s first community event since pre-pandemic

(HPIC photo – roof that’s in need of replacement)

It’s been mentioned at a few of the recent community meetings we’ve covered, and now the details are in, with two weeks to go – Highland Park Decanted, a fundraiser for, and at, Highland Park Improvement Club:

Highland Park Decanted: Breathing new life into HPIC – inside and out!

Saturday, May 22 from 4-8 pm

Inside: small-group building tours (masks required and donation requested)

Outside: pop-up bar in the courtyard (per King County Covid guidelines

This will be our first community event since the beginning of the pandemic and community safety is top of mind. Tours will start every 15 minutes, and what better place to wait than our lovely courtyard with a pop-up bar serving wine, beer, cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, Little Miss Mufulletta Sandwichesm and other small snacks.

You can also order wine by the bottle from our curated wine cellar via the HPIC online shop (or on-site) and pick up at our pop-up courtyard bar on the day of the event. And all of our other swag will be available too.