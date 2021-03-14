WEEK AHEAD: Here’s where crews will focus Delridge repaving/utility work

Looking at the week ahead: Here are the key places where you’ll see crews working on the road/utilities project to prepare Delridge Way for the RapidRide H Line:

Side street closures on Delridge Way SW during demolition and paving

SW Findlay St (east side)

SW Thistle St

21st Ave SW at Delridge Way SW

SW Hudson St (east side full closure happening soon)

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

Demolition and electrical upgrades on SW Hudson St between Delridge Way SW and Puget Blvd SW (east side)

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

Demolition and electrical upgrades between the intersection of SW Findlay St and SW Juneau St began this week and will continue into next week (east side)

Roadway demolition between SW Juneau St and SW Graham St near Louisa Boren STEM K-8 to begin as early as March 15

Zone C (SW Orchard St to SW Roxbury St)

Upgrades at 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW continue

Intersection upgrades continue at SW Kenyon and SW Holden St

Paving on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Thistle St and SW Cloverdale St beginning as early as March 15 (east side)