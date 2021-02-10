WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: What’s ahead for today/tonight

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Patti Waterfall)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly COVID-19 briefing with state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and others is online at 1 pm; you can watch it here.

(added) WINTER WEATHER BRIEFING: The mayor, city department heads, and transportation executives (Metro, Sound Transit) will have a pre-storm briefing at 2 pm. You’ll be able to watch here.

SCHOOL TOUR: Roxhill Elementary is hosting a virtual kindergarten tour with staff available to talk about what students will be experiencing and learning about in the fall. 3:30 pm, click here to view (Meeting ID: 966067499#).

SCHOOL BOARD; The Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors meets online, starting at 3:30 pm. The agenda includes viewing info.

FERRY SYSTEM’S COMMUNITY MEETING: Second of two meetings for Washington State Ferries, with system updates and time for Q&A. 6 pm online – registration required. (We covered the first meeting Tuesday morning – watch for that report here later today.)

ONLINE DROP-IN WRITING CIRCLE: This Hugo House-sponsored, Seattle Public Library-coordinated event at 6 pm would be happening at the branch in Admiral if we were back in pre-pandemic mode. But you can attend online – preregister here.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS; Our area’s largest political organization meets online at 7 pm. Registration required for attendance.

