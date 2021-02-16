SPORTS: West Seattle Girls Softball registration time!

Even as the snow continues melting, spring is just weeks away … and another youth-sports league is inviting players to register. The announcement is from West Seattle Girls Softball president Chrysta Torres:

West Seattle Girls Softball is open for registration!

We invite girls 6-15 with any level of softball experience to join us for a fun season of recreational-league fast-pitch softball. We teach the basics and build skills as players continue with the program and work to place players on teams that will be most beneficial to their needs. We are committed to having a safe and fun season, so we have implemented COVID safety protocols.

We’d also like to thank the local businesses that sponsor our league year after year – we cannot do it without their support.