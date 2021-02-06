PLAY BALL! West Seattle Baseball spring dates

Youth sports are expected to return this spring/summer. Here’s what one local league, West Seattle Baseball, just announced:

The West Seattle Baseball board of directors is excited to announce the first confirmed dates for the 2021 league calendar!

With our area having moved to “phase two” of the “Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery” plan, baseball activities, including league competition, are permitted. As we were taught last year, all plans are necessarily tentative, but the league is cautiously optimistic that we will have practices and games at some point this year, even if adjustments must be made upon changes in our status with regard to the pandemic.

For the time being, there are some important dates for all league families to note.

Registration Deadlines

In order to properly plan for the season, registration will close on February 14.

Parent and Coaches Meetings

These meetings will be conducted virtually this year, which will make it easier than ever for a high turnout! They will again both be held on the same night, in succession, on February 24.

Practices Begin

Practices are set to being on March 13 for the Pinto, Mustang, Bronco, and Pony divisions. Shetland players will begin practices on April 5.

Opening Days

Barring unforeseen delays, league play for Pinto, MuStang, Bronco, and Pony divisions will begin the same day Shetland begins practice, April 5. Shetland will begin on either April 17 or April 24.

The Big Pee-Wee Clean-up Day

Every year, volunteers gather at our baseball venue to help get the fields prepared for the season. There is plenty of work needed to have the fields and surrounding area ready for even the start of practices and tasks available for any and all levels of experience and capabilities. So please, if you are able, be ready to come to the fields on March 20th to help in any way you can!