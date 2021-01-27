West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

38℉

HPAC, Denny IMS open house, and what else is ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday

January 27, 2021 10:34 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Photo by Mike Burns)

Here’s what’s on the list for the rest of today/tonight (are we missing anything? let us know!):

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The Select Committee on Homelessness Strategies and Investments meets at 2 pm. The agenda includes a proposed expansion of the city’s tiny-house encampment system. West Seattle already hosts one, Camp Second Chance.

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD: Online meeting, 3:30 pm; here’s the agenda.

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MS OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 pm, prospective families are welcome at this online event. You’ll find the links, and more information, on this Denny webpage.

MADISON MS PTSA: The next Madison Middle School PTSA General Membership meeting is tonight at 6:30 pm. Participation information is on the PTSA website.

TALK TRAFFIC @ HPAC: 7 pm online, HPAC – the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – talks bridge-traffic mitigation with SDOT, focused on the Home Zone strategy. All welcome; attendance info is on the HPAC website.

‘FOREST BATHING’: Find out about its potential health benefits in a 7 pm online event presented by Aegis Living. RSVP info is in our calendar listing.

Share This

No Replies to "HPAC, Denny IMS open house, and what else is ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.