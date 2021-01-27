HPAC, Denny IMS open house, and what else is ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Mike Burns)

Here’s what’s on the list for the rest of today/tonight (are we missing anything? let us know!):

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The Select Committee on Homelessness Strategies and Investments meets at 2 pm. The agenda includes a proposed expansion of the city’s tiny-house encampment system. West Seattle already hosts one, Camp Second Chance.

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD: Online meeting, 3:30 pm; here’s the agenda.

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MS OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 pm, prospective families are welcome at this online event. You’ll find the links, and more information, on this Denny webpage.

MADISON MS PTSA: The next Madison Middle School PTSA General Membership meeting is tonight at 6:30 pm. Participation information is on the PTSA website.

TALK TRAFFIC @ HPAC: 7 pm online, HPAC – the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – talks bridge-traffic mitigation with SDOT, focused on the Home Zone strategy. All welcome; attendance info is on the HPAC website.

‘FOREST BATHING’: Find out about its potential health benefits in a 7 pm online event presented by Aegis Living. RSVP info is in our calendar listing.