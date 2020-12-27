West Seattle, Washington

NEED FOOD? Seattle Public Schools’ second winter-break distribution Tuesday

Winter break continues this week for Seattle Public Schools, but a second food-distribution event is planned on Tuesday, with two West Seattle sites included. The food boxes that will be available have a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch items. Pickup times are 11:15 am-1:15 pm Tuesday (December 29th); locations are Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW). Regular weekday meal availability resumes Monday, January 4th,

