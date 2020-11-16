TRAFFIC ALERTS: Olson/2nd crash; California/Stevens light; 16th SW work

Three quick traffic notes:

OLSON/2ND CRASH: Thanks for the tips – police are headed to a two-vehicle crash at the east end of the SW Roxbury corridor. One car is reported to be “facing the wrong way.” No SFD dispatch so far so apparently no major injuries.\

CALIFORNIA/STEVENS LIGHT: Thanks for the tip on this – the light at California/Stevens is out; SDOT is reported to have arrived on scene. Reminder that out/flashing signals are all-way stops.

16TH SW WORK: SDOT says this weekend work is continuing into the week: “Crews continued paving work on 16th Ave SW near the north entrance to South Seattle Community College. This work will continue early this week until approximately Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. 16th Ave SW will remain one lane in each direction on the east side of the road (the northbound lanes), which means the capacity is maintained, but parking will remain restricted.” Today’s rain might stretch that out further (we’re checking).