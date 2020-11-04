TODAY/TONIGHT: Orca-documentary discussion; District 1 Community Network

(Photo by Christopher Boffoli

Two events of interest today and tonight:

ORCA-DOCUMENTARY DISCUSSION: 12:30 pm-1:30 pm today, an online performance and panel discussion/Q&A kick off the distribution of a new documentary, “Sentinels of Silence? Whale Watching, Noise, and the Orca“ (trailer below):

Panel members include West Seattleite Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail, who served on Gov. Inslee‘s task force about the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales. Register here ASAP to get the link for viewing today’s online event.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, this coalition of community advocates from West Seattle and South Park has its monthly meeting. All welcome. Agenda topics include a recap of recent tenant-rights bootcamps, updates on public-safety issues, and current COVID-19 community impacts. To attend, use this link or call 669-900-6833. (Meeting ID: 222 985 415 – Password: 625318)