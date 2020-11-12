FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Survey time, plus this month’s toplines

If you live or work in Fauntleroy, watch your USPS mail for a postcard from the Fauntleroy Community Association, announcing its every-two-years survey. We’re sharing the announcement too:

Every two years, the Fauntleroy Community Association conducts a survey of more than 3,000 residents in Fauntleroy. We ask questions about current issues affecting the Fauntleroy community, West Seattle, and Seattle as a whole. This allows us to understand what is important to our community members and helps the board set priorities. The FCA exists to consider and act on concerns affecting the quality of life and character of the Fauntleroy community. Examples of issues and projects we have engaged in include public safety, the ferry, zoning and parking. We also sponsor or co-sponsor events such as the Fall Festival, the Fauntleroy Food Fest, the business triangle planter boxes, and this year’s Halloween pumpkin hunt.

Start the survey here.

The survey was launched just before FCA’s monthly board meeting. We were there for toplines – they’re after the jump:

POLICE UPDATE: Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Sina Ebinger had nothing major to report. She was asked about two issues, staffing and homelessness response. On the first, she said this precinct is doing better than the others, though attrition continues via older officers retiring and younger ones making “lateral” moves elsewhere. On the latter, in the wake of the suspension of the Navigation Team (which she used to be part of), she said things are complicated right now and there’s no clear path yet for what will follow.

FERRIES: Frank Immel, the FCA point person on WSF issues, said the court strikedown of I-976 put the Fauntleroy dock replacement back in the system’s long-range plan, but so far there’s no new timeline for public input or planning.

HOLIDAYS: As previewed here, The Hall at Fauntleroy will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner – but this year, it’ll be takeout/pickup. As for the Christmas season, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse plans what you might call Santa photos without Santa – they’ll have sessions available with renowned local photographer Gail Ann photographing families with a Christmas backdrop. Details to come.

#FCAPUMPKINS: The pre-Halloween pumpkin hunt was a first-ever event, and FCA board members discussed lessons learned. They reported that 25 people sent word of finding pumpkins that the organization had placed around Fauntleroy.

NEXT MEETING: FCA usually meets on second Tuesdays at 7 pm, online, but takes December off. Watch fauntleroy.net for word of the January meeting.