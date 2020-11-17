BIZ UPDATE: West Seattle Runner shopping options

Spend local! With the new pandemic restrictions, your shopping decisions matter more than ever. As we did early in the pandemic, we’re publishing local business updates, and tonight we have this from our area’s only running store, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor):

If you’ve been in the store since June, you know we take your health and safety very seriously. We have taken measures above and beyond what is required, and we will continue to do so for as long as the governor allows us to remain open. With that being said, we will continue to update our web store for those that want to take advantage of our in store pick up, as well as fill all phone orders for anyone that wants to limit in store contact. If you don’t see what you are looking for on our web store, please call or come in, as we may not have all of our inventory updated.

With the new guidelines, we are limited to 7 people in the store at a time. While this isn’t a number we consistently hit, we ask that if you can order online, please do so. We typically have the order pulled and ready in less than 30 minutes. But, if you need assistance with anything, please feel free to come in and shop, we are happy to help.

We are maintaining our current hours:

M-F 10-6

Sat 10-5

Sun 11-4

shop.westseattlerunner.com

Thank you all for supporting us through this health crisis. We appreciate all of you, and plan on continuing to be a community asset long into the future.

Lori, Tim, Ferguson, Joe, Addy, Ella, Laura, and Myrtle

Team West Seattle Runner