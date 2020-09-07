FRIDAY: West Seattle author previews her 9/11 memoir

Friday will mark 19 years since the 9/11 attacks. On that day, West Seattleite Annabel Quintero is presenting an online “sneak preview chapter reading” of her memoir “Step, Step Jump: Resilience From the 46th Floor,” with an interview and discussion to follow. Step, Step Jump is also the name of her personal-development company; you might remember Quintero for her candidacy in the 34th District State Senate race two years ago. She describes her forthcoming book this way:

“Step, Step Jump,” slated for publication in June 2021, is an in-depth, first-person account of escaping the 46th floor of the Tower One of the World Trade Center, but it is not only a story of that day. It is also an examination of the American immigrant experience, a study of spirituality in a secular world, a look at divine intervention in times of crisis, and an exploration of empathy against the backdrop of the financial and societal forces that shape the globe. Quintero’s successful safe escape from the 46th floor of the crumbling building caused her to question the world, embrace her Indigenous roots, examine cultural structures, redefine her spirituality, and ultimately set her life on a course for healing and empowerment. The story provides a rich source of inspiration for others who want to drive radical positive change in their own lives.

Tickets to Friday’s online event are available here.