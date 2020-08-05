WHAT’S UP IN D.C.? Talk next week with your rep in Congress

Just announced by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal‘s office:

Today, our country is facing a pandemic, an economic crisis, and justice system that needs reformation, but we also have the opportunity to make positive systemic change as we address these challenges. We invite you to plug in with your Congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal, on these issues and whatever is top of mind for you. The Congresswoman will host a Zoom call for you and your neighbors from West Seattle on Thursday, August 13th from 10:30 am – 11:30 am. This will be a time for conversation with Congresswoman Jayapal and her district office staff. Space is limited, so please RSVP here to reserve your spot. Once we reach capacity, we will put interested participants on a waitlist.