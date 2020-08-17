TRAFFIC ALERT: Extra day for 44th SW work north of Edmunds

Just received from SDOT:

Due to some unforeseen challenges at the 44th Ave SW and SW Edmunds street paving project, the crew will need to work an extra day today, Monday 8/17, (until) 7 pm. The same restrictions will be in place on this block of 44th Ave SW (no thru traffic and no Metro traffic, but local access allowed.) After Monday, the crew will resume the schedule on the flyer for the next 2 weekends.

The crew worked at least 12 hours on Saturday to manage the unforeseen issues and minimize traffic impacts and local disruptions to the extent possible. They will finish paving the curb panels today, but they won’t be able to open those curb panels up to vehicles until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in order to allow sufficient cure time. The travel lane panels should be opened Monday night since they were paved on Saturday.