SCHOOLS: Madison MS schedules curbside book-pickup days

Summertime = reading time! If you have a Madison Middle School student in the household, here’s an announcement from Madison librarian Stacia Bell:

Mark your calendars for July 29th and August 20th — Madison Middle School’s next two CURBSIDE BOOK PICK-UP days!

Ms. Bell and the Madison Library will be checking out books to Madison students from 3-5 pm on those two upcoming summer days. In order to reserve books for pickup, students need to place books on hold (you can check out up to 10 books at a time this summer) through our Madison Online Library Catalog at least one day in advance of a scheduled pick-up day.

To learn more about CURBSIDE BOOK PICK-UP and how to place books on hold, please watch this video. If you are an incoming Madison 6th grader, you cannot yet place books on hold yourself in our Madison Catalog. Instead, please check the catalog for availability and then send your specific book requests to Ms. Bell at smbell@seattleschools.org so that she can add the holds for you. Feel free to contact Ms. Bell with any questions or if you are not able to make it to school to pick up your reserved books. Happy reading!