The first Sunday of the month usually brings the monthly Community Advisory Committee meeting for Camp Second Chance, West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned encampment. Because of the holiday, the CAC meeting is delayed a week to next Sunday, July 12th, 2 pm. Here’s how to join:

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 858 5523 4269

Password: 9701

By phone: 253 215 8782

Our coverage of past meetings, and the encampment itself, is archived here.