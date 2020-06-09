ROAD WORK/TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday notes; 12th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:07 AM: Good morning – the 78th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Again today, we start with a road-work reminder – the Delridge Way repaving-and-more work is scheduled to continue, depending on how the weather goes; here’s our preview.

Now on to the cameras for the 5-way intersection, and the restricted-access low bridge just east of it:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Check the Twitter feed for any breaking service changes. Otherwise – still on the reduced schedule and reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

Trouble on the roads/paths? Let us know – comment or text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.