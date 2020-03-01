NEXT SEATTLE PARKS LEVY: Hear/talk about it at West Seattle meeting Monday

The six-year Seattle Park District levy expires this year, and Parks is getting ready to propose a new one. The first of three meetings around the city is tomorrow (Monday, March 2nd) in West Seattle – 6 pm at Delridge Community Center. The question is what the money should go toward in “the next cycle.” If you’re interested in preparing for the discussion by seeing information on what’s been spent and what’s being considered – here’s 107 pages worth, as first shown at an open house last month:

(Here’s the PDF version on Parks’ website.) Of interest, toward the end, are summaries of work that Parks advisory committees have done – including the Viewpoint Advisory Committee, which we mentioned in 2018. It issued recommendations, but nothing much has happened, and the documents above say those recommendations (see page 100 in the document above) – along with those of other task forces/committees including those looking at the Olmsted Legacy – could be considered for funding. Monday’s meeting is set for 6-8 pm; Delridge Community Center is at 4501 Delridge Way SW. If you can’t be there, here’s a survey.