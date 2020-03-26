FYI: Renovations planned at three local apartment buildings

Announced by DNDA, an update on plans that were in the works pre-pandemic:

DNDA currently owns seven buildings in the Delridge area of West Seattle with a total of 144 units for rent. All of our buildings offer housing that is less expensive than for-profit buildings so that families with lower incomes can always live in Delridge. With these properties, DNDA’s goals are:

· To offer housing that is less expensive than for-profit buildings so that families with lower incomes can always live in Delridge

· To take good care of the properties that we own so that they are comfortable to live in, and assets to the community

DNDA had planned for the renovation of three multi-family buildings; Centerwood, Delridge Heights, and Holden Manor during the Spring of 2020. These plans are currently pending due to complexities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Delridge Heights and Holden Manor were built in the 1960s. Centerwood was built in the 1980s. The planned work for each building will include the following;

Delridge Heights

· Roof replacement

· Plumbing replacement

· Fencing Replacement ·

Replace older toilets with low-flow toilets.

· No tenant relocation necessary

Centerwood

· Roof Replacement

· Replace existing fencing.

· Removal of unhealthy/dangerous trees and pruning of healthy trees, per arborist report.

· Parking lot repairs, seal-coat, and striping

· No tenant relocation necessary

Holden Manor

· Roof replacement,

· Replace existing galvanized plumbing lines with new hot/cold plumbing lines

· Parking lot repairs and striping

. · No tenant relocation necessary