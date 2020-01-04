WEDNESDAY: Get updated on the fight against hate crimes

We continue spotlighting the community organizations that are returning to their regular meeting schedules post-holidays. This Wednesday (January 8th), all are welcome as the 34th District Democrats focus on a spotlight topic, as announced by communications chair Carla Rogers:

The program will be about Hate Crimes in Washington. Our January meeting (1/8) will be held at The Hall at Fauntleroy in West Seattle. We start at 6:30 with a potluck and social 30 minutes. The short business meeting will begin at 7 and the program will start shortly thereafter. Join Nina Martinez from the Latino Civic Alliance and Attorney General Ferguson’s Hate Crimes Working Group, and Kendal Kosai of the Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest, for a panel discussion on the prevalence of hate crimes in Washington State.

The Hall at Fauntleroy is at 9131 California SW.